Chris Eldridge takes a chair at Oberlin
Chris 'Critter' Eldridge (right), who as guitarist for the Punch Brothers (USA) has played several times in Ireland, has been appointed Visiting Associate Professor of Contemporary American Acoustic Music at the prestigious Oberlin College & Conservatory in Ohio. Bio information is on both his own website and Oberlin's.
Chris Eldridge graduated from Oberlin in 2004 and became a founder member of Punch Brothers the following year. In 2019 he was the Americana Music Association's Instrumentalist of the Year. He will be teaching three semesters at Oberlin from January 2021, giving courses on American string-band music and private lessons to guitarists and singer/ songwriters.
