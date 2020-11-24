24 November 2020

Bluegrass country soul: next phase of Golden Anniversary celebration

Thanks to Ellen Pasternack, executive director of the Bluegrass Country Soul organisation, for news of the next phase in celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the classic 1971 film (see the BIB for 2 June 2020). Now available are:
  • a combo pack (Blu-Ray and DVD), with bonus features;
  • a 168-page book on the festival with a wealth of contributions from artists who took part (second edition; see YouTube);
  • two additional CDs of music recorded from the stage but not included in the original film (see YouTube).
These items can also be bought separately here. The limited edition de luxe set first issued in June is now completely sold out.

