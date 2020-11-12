Banjo Summit to take place online, 4-6 Dec. 2020
Bluegrass Today for the news that like many other events in the bluegrass calendar, the Banjo Summit will take place this year as an online event. It is to be held on the first weekend in December, from 12.30 p.m. on Friday 4th to 9.00 p.m. on Sunday 6th. The Summit's website describes it as a
3-day online banjo workshop aimed at teaching accessible techniques to add colour to your traditional playing or take you beyond bluegrass. Regardless of your favorite styles, the Banjo Summit Online will expand your expertise and inspire countless new ideas that will raise your playing to new heights.
The instructors are Béla Fleck, Kristin Scott Benson, Jake Blount, BB Bowness, Wes Corbett, Adam Larabee, Jayme Stone, Bennett Sullivan, and Jake Schepps (who founded and directs the Summit). Bio details and links to websites for all instructors are given here. An all-access pass for the weekend is $200, with a $25 discount for all who enrol before 20 Nov. Among other goodies, students will receive 'tons' of tablature, and all classes and concerts will be recorded and accessible after the weekend on a password-protected site.
