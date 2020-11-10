'Banjo in the Holler' in England announced for 29 Aug. 2021
FOAOTMAD news blog announces that 'Banjo in the Holler', 'a relaxed day of bluegrass & old time jamming' will be held on Sunday 29 Aug. 2021 in the Surrey hills (North Downs) south of London. The venue is the village hall at Holmbury St Mary, a few miles south-west of Dorking. Jamming outdoors will be from 10.00 a.m., with an open-mic concert at 4.00 p.m.
Hot food and a bar will be available from 12.30 p.m. More information, including contact data, can be seen on the poster image (click to enlarge).
