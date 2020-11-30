Baltimore Fiddle Fair presents 'The 12 days of Christmas'
Baltimore Fiddle Fair in Baltimore, Co. Cork, had, like nearly all other events, to replace its normal festival with online events this year - and the experience has been put to good use. The Fiddle Fair now announces:
As we reach the end of this year like no other, we thought it would be nice to bring some Fiddle Fair joy into your homes this Christmas. We have asked some of our favourite musicians, from Ireland and around the world, to record twelve exclusive concerts for a very special virtual festival and we’re sure you'll agree the lineup is pretty spectacular.
Our musicians welcome us into their homes to share their Christmas memories and talk about what the season means to them. As well as the chance to listen to some truly great music, this is also your chance to support our festival, and especially our wonderful artists who have had such a tough year in 2020.
For booking and information, see the Fiddle Fair website. It's worth a visit just to see the illustrations the Fair has provided for each of the twelve days; the BIB's favourite is the Three French Hens.
