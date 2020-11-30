Applications open for Whelan's 'Ones to Watch' Festival 2021
Whelan's of Wexford St., Dublin 2, announce that their 'Ones to Watch' festival
... returns this January 2021 as - you guessed it - a virtual event. It will be streamed for free online to give you the opportunity to check out all the up and coming talent that’s been bubbling up during lockdown.
While Whelan’s remains closed and live music is at a standstill, we’ve had plenty of time to plan the next step. We’ve invested in broadcast equipment that will allow us to stream gigs online, to bridge the gap until we can all be together again, and to give new artists an opportunity to perform. We’re asking all up and coming acts that would like to play to APPLY NOW. This year's event will be limited so don’t delay.
Whelan's present the event in association with Hop House 13 and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.
