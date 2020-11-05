Al Ras Festival, Barcelona: online programme begins TONIGHT (5 Nov.)
Bluegrass Today that the annual Al Ras Bluegrass & Old Time Festival at Barcelona has been prevented at a very late date from going ahead as a live event this year, owing to COVID restrictions being reimposed in Spain.
Undaunted, the organisers have laid on a solid, varied online programme instead, including videos of performances from past festivals, screenings of historic footage of Bluegrass Hall of Fame members, workshops, jams, merchandise, and more, beginning tonight (5 Nov.) and continuing to Monday 9 Nov. The full schedule is shown on Bluegrass Today and the Festival website. All events can be seen streamed on Facebook.
