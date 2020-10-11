World Virtual Flatpicking Contest winners
21 Sept., Steve Kaufman (USA) sends the results of the first World Virtual Flatpicking Contest, held under the auspices of the Institute of Musical Traditions (IMT). The forty entrants included pickers from Canada, Italy, England, Sweden, and Australia. The winners were:
1st: Brennan Ernst - $500
2nd: Aubrey King - $400
3rd: Daisy Kerr - $300
4th: Eric Wiggs - $200
5th: Adam Miller - $100
Finalists and raffle winners can be seen here - one of the latter is Kathy Barwick, award-winning Californian multi-instrumentalist, who has toured several times in Ireland. Dates and details will soon be announced for the first World Virtual Bluegrass Banjo Contest, to be held next month. Much more information on online flatpicking instruction is on Steve Kaufman's website.
Labels: Contests, Guitar, Instruction
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home