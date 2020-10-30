



From our fireplace to yours, the concert comes from deep in East Clare, featuring a holographic Dave! Much merriment and fun is promised, you can dance around in your Halloween costume and eat all the candy!





See the band's website and their latest e-newsletter

Galway's We Banjo 3 , the originators of 'Celtgrass', will be holding their Halloween Live Scream this weekend: on Sunday 1 November at 9.00 p.m. Irish time (for US viewers, 2.00 p.m. PT, 4.00 p.m. CT, and 5.00 p.m.). It will be shown on the Stageit website, where tickets can be bought for the equivalent of $15.00. The band promise live music, new songs, 'We Banjo 3 craic and fun', and a big upcoming show announcement, plus:

Labels: Celtgrass, concerts, Video