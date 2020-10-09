Virtual Red Hat Club meeting TONIGHT
Paul and Anne McEvoy, organisers of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club, announced yesterday:
Hi, all. Red Hat tomorrow [i.e. today] Friday 9th. Hopefully we will hear some songs. Looking forward to the night. Take care and keep safe. We will have to look after one another.
This will be another virtual meeting of the Club, In normal times the Red Hat meets on the second Friday of every month at the Harbour Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Music starts around 8.30 p.m.; a donation of €3.00 covers coffee/ tea and sandwiches at the interval.
