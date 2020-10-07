Tradition Now Marathon 2020 from the National Concert Hall, 24-5 Oct.
National Concert Hall (NCH) in Dublin announces that its live-stream events this month include the Tradition Now Marathon 2020, to be held in two parts, on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 October, at 6.00 p.m. on both nights. Tickets (€10 for one concert, or €15 for a weekend ticket covering both) are exclusively available via Dice.fm.
The main attractions for BIB readers are that the lineup for Marathon #1 includes songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist in old-time style Cahalen Morrison (USA; toured here with Eli West some years back) and Nava, comprising Paddy Kiernan and Niall Hughes from the Dublin bluegrass scene, and Iranian-born brothers Shahab and Shayan Coohe.
The lineup for Marathon #2 includes Elizabeth LaPrelle (USA), magnificent hard-core Appalachian ballad singer (and one of the stars of The mountain minor). Tradition Now is a partnership between NCH and the Arts Council, supported by Davy as Innovation Partner and the Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.
Labels: concerts, Media, Old-time, World music
