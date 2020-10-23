Something for the weekend
Wilson Pickins Promotions for the news that OMS Records have just released the latest video in their 'Country Store' COVID-19 series, featuring a re-creation of the Flatt & Scruggs classic from 1953, 'I’ll go stepping too' on YouTube. The musicians (photo above) playing on this video have multiple personal connections to the lineup of the F&S band that made the original recording, as detailed on YouTube and on the press release.
High Fidelity, an oustanding young traditional-bluegrass band who have just won the IBMA 2020 award for New Artist of the Year, have pulled off one better in the third single release on from their latest album Banjo player's blues Rebel Records. Not only do they re-create 'Tears of regret', the 1955 classic by Jim & Jesse McReynolds - they have Jesse McReynolds himself playing on the video, singing a verse, and taking a mandolin break. The video can be seen directly on YouTube or through a link on the Rebel press release.
