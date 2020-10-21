Reminder: Tradition Now Marathon 2020 this weekend
National Concert Hall (NCH) in Dublin will hold its Tradition Now Marathon 2020 on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 October, at 6.00 p.m. on both nights. Tickets (€10 for one concert, or €15 for a weekend ticket covering both) are only available via Dice.fm.
The lineup for Marathon #1 includes Cahalen Morrison (USA) and Nava, comprising Paddy Kiernan and Niall Hughes from the Dublin bluegrass scene, and Iranian-born brothers Shahab and Shayan Coohe. The lineup for Marathon #2 includes Elizabeth LaPrelle (USA), magnificent hard-core Appalachian ballad singer (and one of the stars of The mountain minor). More details are on the BIB post for 7 Oct..
