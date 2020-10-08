Our venues need support
Everyone's favourite venues are closed and facing difficulties at present, doing their best to keep going and put together programmes for future enjoyment. Displayed above and below are images from just three of the venues that have been good friends in the past to bluegrass and old-time music by putting on visiting bands and artists - the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre in Naul, Co. Dublin; the Hawk's Well Theatre in Sligo town; and St John's Theatre & Arts Centre, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Your own local music venue, wherever it is, deserves support.
