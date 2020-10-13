Oldtime Central Fall Oldtime Gathering, 13-15 Nov. 2020
Oldtime Central (OTC) announce in their latest e-newsletter that after the success of their online festival during the summer, they are presenting their Fall Oldtime Gathering a month from now (13-15 Nov.):
We have put together a staff of some of our personal favorite oldtime musicians, just like last time, but we're hoping to make this weekend in November more than JUST a weekend of workshops on your screen - we have added opportunities for jams, meet-and-greets with the staff, spaces to socialize, and an Alexander Technique workshop for musicians. Trying to replicate the community aspect of an in-person weekend in a virtual space isn't easy, but we're up to the challenge!
The full programme of events can be seen here. All workshops will be recorded, so those taking part can access the videos from any workshop they’ve signed up for, and go back later to dig deeper into the material at their own speed and convenience. You can register for the Gathering here.
As in-person interviews have been impossible this year, the editors have been interviewing their favourite old-time musicians live on Facebook. Videos of the interviews (with tunes) are now on the OTC website and YouTube channel and can be reached via links on the e-newsletter.
Labels: Gatherings, health and well-being, Jams, Old-time, Video, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home