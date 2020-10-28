No Depression winter 2020 issue now available
No Depression magazine, announces that its winter 2020 'All together now' issue 'highlights the multitude of ways that roots musicians collaborate, and why this music in particular thrives on community'. The many features include Courtney E. Smith's article 'Musical exchange' on Chris Thile (above) and Noah Berlatsky's article 'Preserving tradition' (below) on the Field Recorders Collective. The new issue is being sent out to subscribers, and those who subscribe now will get it. New this year: an annual digital subscription for $36.00.
