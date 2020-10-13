New fiddle-tune book for banjo by Lluís Gómez
Lluís Gómez and his Barcelona Bluegrass Band became firm favourites with audiences at the much-missed Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals. Since those days Lluís, the band, and the Barcelona scene have lost none of their momentum (see, for instance, the BIB for 24 Aug. on his recent duet album with Jean Marie Redon).
His latest production is Banjo picking tunes: fun solos to play, published by Mel Bay as a book with online audio, and comprising forty-seven tunes (many of them Irish in origin), all arranged for 5-string banjo in standard G tuning. The full list can be seen on the Mel Bay web page and on Bluegrass Today. The price is $15.99 for a hard copy book, or $10.99 for an e-book.
Labels: Banjo, Books, Festivals, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home