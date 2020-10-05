New artwork on We Banjo 3 merchandise
We Banjo 3, originators of 'Celtgrass', announce a special time-limited autumn merchandise offer, based on the 'By hardship we rise' design (right) by their friend Andrew Benincasa. This can be had on heavy-blend hoodies in black or cherry red, and on a 'Next Level TriBlend [light-weight] Vintage Purple Hoodie'.
Also in the offer are a 3-ply cotton mask with We Banjo 3 logo, and a 'Rise & Shine' baseball cap. Buying a mask with a hoodie will save you $6 off the regular price. Pre-ordering all these items is open till 19 Oct. 2020 only.
