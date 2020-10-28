More for mandolinists
1 Sept. that Tristan Scroggins (seen over here several times in his father's band Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, and most recently filling in on mandolin with Chris Jones & the Night Drivers in their 2019 tour) had made transcriptions of all the mandolin breaks on the classic 1979 Tony Rice album Manzanita available on an e-book via his Patreon page. Tristan announced yesterday on his Facebook:
Well, I’m still cooped up so I decided to transcribe another album. This time I chose the Lonesome River Band’s Carrying the tradition which features the mandolin playing of Dan Tyminski. I ~love~ Dan’s mandolin playing so this was an extremely fun project.
The transcriptions are available to anyone who subscribes to my Patreon page at the $20 level. Sign up at patreon.com/tristanscroggins to get access to transcriptions in tab and standard notation for all 12 tracks as well as all the previous transcriptions available to Patrons (which is now something like 60 tunes).
More details (including a a brief video of Tristan playing solos) are in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
*A tantalising forty-second clip of a galvanising mandolin duet by Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, part of a forthcoming album, can be heard on Bluegrass Today.
