Michael J. Miles at the Cirkus TONIGHT
e-newsletter, Michael J. Miles (USA) - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - sends a reminder that the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, in which he takes part, will be on open stage tonight (26 Oct.) for season 2 of its quarantine edition. It can be seen on YouTube and Facebook (links are provided on the newsletter).
Michael also offers two series of one-off workshops via Zoom - three workshops for fingerstyle guitar, three for banjo - each dealing with a single song. The newsletter includes a video (also on YouTube) of Michael playing one of the guitar pieces - Smokey Robinson's 'My girl'. Further instructional course are detailed here.
Labels: Banjo, Guitar, Instruction
