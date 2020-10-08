Live streams from Leixlip continue!
Thanks to Pat Burgess of Leixlip's Rye River Band, who sent word on 11 May of the Rye River Band Acoustic Live Stream gigs which he and his son Matt had begun hosting. Pat now reports:
Just to let you know that the Saturday Live Streams are continuing from our home in Leixlip. We are playing acoustic versions of Rye River Band songs along with my own compositions, and my son Matt contributes songs also. We have been trying to improve the presentation overall. So I'm including a Youtube link from our latest stream - an acoustic version of Tom Petty's 'Free fallin''.
The Live Stream Collection can be viewed from this link: https://www.facebook.com/ryeriverband. I'm sure, like yourself, we are missing live performances. Stay safe and kind regards.
The same to yourself, Pat!
