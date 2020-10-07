Latest news from Michael J. MIles
e-newsletter, Michael J. Miles (USA) - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - announces two free jukeboxes (one for banjo, one for guitar), one free streaming concert (with a circus - see image), a dozen one-song workshops, two new four-week classes, and a 72-minute video of the release concert in July for his Mississippi River suite CD. Further details and/or links to all these are on his e-newsletter.
Labels: Banjo, concerts, Recordings, Video, Visiting players, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home