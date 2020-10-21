Kristin Scott Benson on Deering Live, Thurs. 22 Oct. 2020
Deering Banjos announce that this week, Kristin Scott Benson will be the featured artist interviewed on Deering Live, tomorrow night (Thurs. 22 Oct.) at 6.00 p.m. EDT. She has won the IBMA's Bluegrass Banjo Player of the Year award four times and the 2018 Steve Martin Banjo Prize; received seven months ago a Folk Heritage Award from the Arts Commission of her home state of South Carolina; fronts Deering's 'Teachers Love Goodtimes' campaign; and as banjo player for the Grammy-nominated Grascals, has played before two previous US presidents.
You can send in questions for her by e-mail, and watch the interview here. Last week's feature with Nefesh Mountain can also be watched on YouTube.
