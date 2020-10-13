Jeff Parker joins Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (USA), who fans here saw at Omagh a year ago. Founder member Mike Terry is leaving to return to the construction business and spend more time with his family. Replacing him on mandolin will be Jeff Parker (second from left, above), highly regarded as picker, singer, and entertainer from his time with the Lonesome River Band and his twelve years as a vital part of the Dailey & Vincent band, with whom he played at Omagh in 2011. Read more on the East Public Relations press release, and John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
