'How deep is the lonesome' from Cedar Hill (USA)
Thanks to Roger Ryan of the Country Music Association of Ireland for a reminder of 'How deep is the lonesome', the new single by Cedar Hill, the hard-core traditional bluegrass band from the Ozarks of Missouri and Arkansas, and favourites in Ireland from their past performances at Omagh, Cork, and other venues. This is the band's first release since signing with Mountain Fever Records. More details appeared on the BIB a week ago. The instrumental work is specially worth a listen, not just on breaks but on backup; neat things are happening all the time, without at all distracting the listener from the lead voice.
