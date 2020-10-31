Halloween introduces the Haunted Banjo - coming early in 2021
news that Deering Banjos are launching an extremely limited edition (ten instruments) of the Kesinger Custom Deering® Haunted Banjo, in collaboration with artist Brian Kesinger and based on his 'Buster Bones' character (above). The Haunted Banjo features regular Deering quality construction, together with spooky-themed embellishments designed by Kesinger. This is part of a Kickstarter campaign, with a Banjo Revue - 'a live streaming haunted hootenanny' coming in February 2021. Full details are available through the links shown above.
