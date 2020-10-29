Graham Sharp on Deering Live TONIGHT
Deering Banjos announce that tonight (Thurs. 20 Oct.) Graham Sharp will be the featured artist interviewed on Deering Live at 6.00 p.m. EDT. Graham is a founder member of the Steep Canyon Rangers (USA), who visited Dublin (but not, unfortunately, Belfast) this March as part of a comedy show by Steve Martin, with whom they have been playing since 2009. He was interviewed by Ned Luberecki for Banjo News Letter in 2012. Tonight he'll be talking about (and playing) banjo, and about the new Steeps album Arm in arm and playing with Steve Martin.
You can send in questions for Graham by e-mail, and watch the interview here. Last week's feature with Kristin Scott Benson can also be watched on YouTube.
Labels: Banjo, Interviews, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home