Gold Tone sponsor first ever World Virtual Bluegrass Banjo Contest
winners were announced of the 1st World Virtual Flatpicking Contest. Now the Gold Tone Music Group announce:
Gold Tone is proud to sponsor the first ever World Virtual Bluegrass Banjo Contest! Hosted by Marcy Marxer and Steve Kaufman, this contest is the first ever online search for the world's most talented bluegrass banjo player.
See the Gold Tone e-newsletter, where, for anyone wishing to register, there is a link to the contest web page on the Gold Tone website.
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home