Front Country (USA) to release Impossible world
Front Country (USA), who were on the 2019 Omagh lineup, will be releasing their third album, Impossible world, at the end of this month. They are also the Spotlight Band for No Depression for the whole of October. David Menconi, in his article 'Front Country puts down new roots in "protest pop"' judges that the new album 'might be the record that will take Front Country out of the bluegrass world for good'. Their latest single, 'Broken record' (it can be heard on their website), with its images of present discontents and protest movements of the past sixty years, is already well beyond any normal bluegrass parameters.
