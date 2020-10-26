FOAOTMAD November workshops go online, 14-15 Nov. 2020
FOAOTMAD, the UK's national association for old-time music and dance, announce that as their normal November workshops have had to be cancelled due to COVID restrictions, a weekend of online workshops will be available free to FOAOTMAD members on 14-15 November.
Banjo, fiddle, and guitar will be taught by Graeme Parry, Dave Proctor, and Andy Quelch, all members of the Firecrackers old-time band, and dance by Kerry Fletcher. Each workshop will have a maximum of twenty places; any vacancies not filled by 7 Nov. will be open to non-members at £10 per workshop. Full details are shown on the poster image (above right) and on the FOAOTMAD news blog.
