Celtic Connections 2021 to be an online event
Celtic Connections announce that the 28th Festival will be held every night from 15 January to 2 February 2021 as an online virtual event, owing to the continuing pandemic:
We're very excited that more people than ever before will be able to experience Celtic Connections. The full lineup, along with details of shows and how to book, will be announced on Wednesday 2 December.
More detail is on the press release and the Festival website.
