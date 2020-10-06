Cedar Hill (USA) sign with Mountain Fever Records
Cedar Hill, the hard-core traditional bluegrass band from the Ozarks of Missouri and Arkansas, have made several warmly acclaimed appearances at Omagh festivals and other venues here in the past. Their leader Frank Ray (second from right, above), who founded the band in 1967, has received a Lifetime Achievement Award and is a member of the National Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame as well as the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) Hall of Greats.
Mountain Fever Records now announce that Cedar Hill have joined their roster of artists, and new music can be expected from the band in the near future. See the Mountain Fever press release.
