As a reminder of the great days of live shows, here's a photo of Seth Mulder & Midnight Run (USA) playing to the packed audience in the Main Guard of Bunratty Castle on Saturday 18 January this year, when they were headlining the bluegrass section of the 21st Shannonside Winter Music Festival. Your editor is somewhere near the far door.
This is now the cover photo of the band's Facebook, and it's also the photo at the head of John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today, where you can see a video of them playing a fine original song by Seth. This was among the material submitted to IBMA as part of their application to showcase at this year's World of Bluegrass.
