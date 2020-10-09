'Bill Monroe's ol' mandolin' celebrated TONIGHT on Facebook
Lorraine Jordan of North Carolina, leader of her band Carolina Road, visited Ireland three years ago and played at the 2017 Ardara Bluegrass Festival and other venues with the Garrett Newton Band. She is known as one of the most business-focused people in bluegrass - clearly shown in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today last Monday, which includes a music video of the song 'At Lorraine's', about her musical coffee house in Garner, NC.
Earlier this year Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road released their latest album, Bill Monroe's ol' mandolin. The title track is now #1 on the Bluegrass Unlimited National Bluegrass Survey for October, and the band is celebrating with a special concert tonight (Fri. 9 Oct.), which will also be streamed live on the Coffee House's Facebook. More detail is on this Pinecastle Records press release. The BIB strongly recommends this YouTube video of the song.
Labels: Bill Monroe, Festivals, Recordings, Video, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home