Augusta Old Time Week virtual free events, and more!
Thanks to Ed Bowes of Virginia for news of the free virtual events offered by the Augusta Heritage Center in West Virginia, in lieu of their regular autumn Old Time Week, and starting tomorrow (Wed. 21 Oct.). As shown on the poster image, these comprise:
Wed. 21 Oct. (7.00 p.m. EDT) October Old-Time Round Robin! Listen to Old-Time master artists Rachel Eddy, Ben Townsend, Brad Kolodner, Erynn Marshall, and Carl Jones perform from home as they swap tunes and stories. Click for Zoom or Facebook Live.
Thurs. 22 Oct. (7.30 p.m. EDT) October Old-Time Open Jam with Rachel Eddy & Emily Hammond! Join Rachel and Emily in a virtual open jam! Click for Youtube or Facebook Live.
Fri. 23 Oct. (7.00 p.m. EDT) October Old-Time Song and Tune Swap! Old-time players the world over are invited to swap songs, tunes, stories, and memories in an interactive and informal house party. Click to join via Zoom.
*April Verch and her band send virtual hugs, messages of strength and comfort, and news of their many projects and collaborations. April's e-newsletter has enough links to one or another of them to keep anyone going for a long time, and the BIB specially recommends the audio player on her website - try 'Big eared mule', for instance, and see if you don't feel a lot better.
*Two weeks ago, the BIB reported that Cedar Hill (USA), the hard-core traditional bluegrass band from the Ozarks of Missouri and Arkansas, had signed with Mountain Fever Records, and that a new release by the band was to be expected soon. Well, their exciting new single, 'How deep is the lonesome' (written by Mark 'Brink' Brinkman and Kevin T. Hale), is now out and can be streamed or bought here. It can be heard in full on Bluegrass Today or YouTube. More details are on the Mountain Fever release.
