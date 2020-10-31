Adam Hurt on Facebbok and Zoom for Halloween
Gourd Banjo Salon, a concert+discussion on Zoom, where he will play tunes from his new album Back to the earth (scheduled for release on 13 Nov.) and his earlier album Earth tones. More details are on Bluegrass Today, where you can also see a newly released video of Adam and friends in the studio recording 'The raven's rock', a composition by Cillian Vallely, uillean piper with Lúnasa.
Labels: Banjo, concerts, Irish music, Old-time, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home