Women who 'made bluegrass better'
Bluegrass Situation website presents via its latest Weekly Dispatch newsletter an article by Craig Shelburne, listing ten women who, in his judgment, 'made bluegrass better' in the 1980s and 1990s. BIB readers with good eyesight will be able to recognise them from the album covers shown above: they are Emmylou Harris, Claire Lynch, Laurie Lewis, Alison Brown, Lynn Morris, Alison Krauss, Rhonda Vincent, Gillian Welch, Dale Ann Bradley, and Dolly Parton. The article, which is part of the Bluegrass Situation's 'Bluegrass 75' series, includes a YouTube recording for each of the ten.
Labels: History, Media, Recordings, Women
