Galway's We Banjo 3, originators of 'Celtgrass', report that during the many challenges of the past six months they have not been sitting on their laurels. They also give five reasons for joining them on Patreon, a way for creative artists and their fans to meet with all the drawbacks of regular social media:
- Exclusive Patreon-only content, from as little as $5.00 a month,
- Irish heritage channel,
- Expert music tuition,
- Connecting deeply with artists and the art,
- Supporting art at its time of need.
