Tribute to New Grass Revival - from Brazil via Galway city
On 13 May the BIB presented a video from Juliana Erkkonen (fiddler for the Molly Hicks, the Raines, and the Rocky River Bluegrass Show) playing Kenny Baker's 'Bluegrass in the backwoods', with César Benzoni (guitar) and Mila Maia (flute). And on 18 August the BIB gave a link to a video by Co. Armagh's Cup O' Joe, celebrating the induction of New Grass Revival into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.
We love it when things come together, so we're delighted to receive from César Benzoni a further tribute to New Grass Revival - the video shown above of the band's 'Can't stop now', recorded by César and his friends in Brazil: Gabi Silvestri (lead vocal, bass, kick drum), Edson Moreira Araujo (banjo, background vocal), Leo Mancini (acoustic guitar, background vocal), and César on mandolin and background vocal.
César (right) is originally from Brazil, where he ran the São Paulo Bluegrass Music Association in succession to its founder, Erio Meili. He is now based in Galway city, where as well as playing mandolin and guitar in the Rocky River Bluegrass Show, he is a sound engineer and video maker, operating Yodel Recording Services.
The Yodel website is well worth visiting, especially if your group is considering making an audio or video recording - even if you're not, there's good listening on a playlist of previous recordings by the studio, and a similar selection of videos from César's YouTube channel. We recommend a seven-minute documentary made in 2012 when the São Paulo Bluegrass Music Association visited the annual ROMP Festival in Owensboro, KY.
