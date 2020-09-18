



Gerry Milnes (retired Folk Art Coordinator at Augusta Heritage Center), Gloria Goodwin Raheja (professor of anthropology, University of Minnesota), and Trevor McKenzie (musician and archivist, Appalachian State University). It will be available for pre-order very soon, so keep an eye on the project's The CD will have an insert booklet with essays by Dale and by(retired Folk Art Coordinator at Augusta Heritage Center),(professor of anthropology, University of Minnesota), and(musician and archivist, Appalachian State University). It will be available for pre-order very soon, so keep an eye on the project's Facebook . More details are on the e-newsletter





BIB editor's note: Any imperfections in the layout of this post are the fault of the incomprehensible new operating system that Blogger have introduced unilaterally today, without offering the option of retaining the old system.

Writer/ director, heading the team responsible for The mountain minor , the film drama of Appalachian migration and old-time music, sends the news that the soundtrack album is finally finished and will be released on Friday 16 October. It includes thirty-nine tracks of complete songs and snippets of background music, and will be available on most digital platforms as well as on CD.

Labels: CDs, Film, Gripes, Old-time, Recordings