The Mountain Minor soundtrack album for release on 16 Oct. 2020
18 Sept., the BIB thanks Fred Anderson, publicist for The Mountain Minor, who sends word that the soundtrack album of the film will be released on 16 October, and can in fact be pre-ordered now on Amazon here, where you can hear thirty-second clips of four of the thirty-nine tracks. Since these include playing by Dan Gellert and singing by Elizabeth LaPrelle, you can be sure of deep and powerful old-time music. Banjo-players especially should read Steve Arkin's interview with Dan Gellert in the Jan. 2016 issue of Banjo News Letter.
