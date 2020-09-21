The latest BBN
British Bluegrass News (no. 91, autumn 2020) maintains its usual high standard of presentation and solid content. The cover story is on Richard Holland, one of the most respected banjo-players on the British scene. There's a four-page interview by Chris A. Courogen with Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, fiddler with Mile Twelve, in which Cup O' Joe are mentioned (but not Mile Twelve's tours in Ireland); a three-page article by Steve Benson on making lockdown videos; and a major 'Tab Corner' feature by Jack Baker, with 'Clinch Mountain backstep' tabs for banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and guitar. And much more, including guitarist Hubert Murray of Tullamore in the list of music teachers.
Labels: Britain, Instruction, Interviews, Media, National Associations
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home