'The happiness of having you' from Linda Lay
21 Aug. the BIB reported that Linda Lay has signed with Mountain Fever Records and is recording new material, with a single due for release on 1 September 2020 and an album in preparation. The single is now out - the Ted Harris song 'The happiness of having you', which was first made famous by country superstar Charley Pride in 1975.
The new recording features Linda on lead vocal and bass, her husband David (low tenor vocal, guitar), Sammy Shelor (banjo), Darren Beachley (baritone vocal, dobro), Aaron Ramsey (mandolin), and Bryan McDowell (fiddle). More details, and a link to hearing and buying the single, are on the Mountain Fever press release.
Labels: Record companies, Recordings, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home