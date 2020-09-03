The Foreign Landers (NI/USA)
Bluegrass Today for the news that David and Tabitha (née Agnew) Benedict have formed a new duo act in addition to their existing band memberships: The Foreign Landers.
Late last month they released on Facebook a video, shot in Co. Armagh, of the John Hartford song 'Put all your troubles away'. It's an excellent example of how satisfying the music of just two people can be. The video can also be seen on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube. They had, indeed, appeared as 'The Foreign Landers' on David's YouTube channel two months earlier, when they played the Alison Brown composition 'Shake and howdy' in a sitting-room setting.
Labels: Bands, Media, Recordings, Video
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home