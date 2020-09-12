Releases by past US visitors
Fast Track (with Ron Spears and Jesse Brock the members best known to Irish audiences from past visits) released today their first album, Fast Track. You can hear 30-second samples of all tracks in the review on Bluegrass Today by John Curtis Goad, who ends with the words: 'you’ll definitely want to add Fast Track to the top of your "to listen to" pile.'
*Sideline, who toured here last July (thanks to mygrassisblue.com), have brought their trademark drive to their first single of the year, also released today: 'Fast as I can crawl'. More details, and links to music platforms, are on the Mountain Home Music Company press release and the band's Facebook.
*The Dillards, led by Rodney Dillard, only surviving member of the original band, release their latest project, the 11-track album Old road new again, and five singles from it, all in different genres, reflecting the readiness to take new directions that characterised the Dillards from their beginnings. The singles are 'Sweet companion' (bluegrass), 'Old road new again' (Americana), 'Always gonna be you' (folk), 'My last sunset' (country), and 'The whole world round' (non-commercial radio). More details, including an outline of the band's career and an endorsement from Elton John, are on the Pinecastle Records press release.
