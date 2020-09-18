Prairie love letter from Brennen Leigh; and more
Brennen Leigh (USA), who has toured here several times (thanks to Electric Cave Productions) as part of the duo McKay & Leigh, is releasing today her sixth solo album, Prairie love letter (see her Facebook and website). A review by Steven Ovadia appears on the No Depression website.
All the songs are related to the region Leigh comes from. The review includes a video (also on YouTube) of the song 'Don't you know I'm from here', which she describes as her version of 'Rank stranger'.
A keen homesickness (with a less bitter taste) is also the theme of 'Sleepy little town', the new single by the Grascals on the Mountain Home Music label, which can be heard on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today. More detail is on the Mountain Home press release.
*Old-timey-sounding banjo, played by Michelle Haft, can be heard behind most of a five-minute video on artist Kyle Brooks, on the Bitter Southerner YouTube channel.
