More news of past visitors
Bluegrass Today about the 40th Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Bluegrass Festival, which is now well under way. Shown in the article are photos and videos of the Malpass Brothers (right), for whom three Omagh festivals were the first bluegrass festivals they played at; and Fast Track, the 'new' band of seasoned bluegrass campaigners, of whom Ron Spears and Jesse Brock are the best known over here. Also appearing at the festival are (of course) Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (both of whom have been Omagh headliners in the past), and Sideline, who toured Ireland in July 2019.
*Jordan Tice releases today a new eleven-track album, Motivational speakeasy on the Padiddle Records label, playing all-original material with his vocals and guitar. A member of the innovative string band Hawktail, Jordan has also played (and jammed) at Omagh. His parents Bob and Sue Tice played banjo and fiddle respectively in an earlier edition of Roger Green's Annapolis Bluegrass Coalition band which toured Ireland several times. The new album can be heard and bought on Bandcamp. Much more information and links are on the Hearth Music press release.
