Mike Armistead wins IBMA Designer of the Year award
press release announcing the recipients of this year's Industry Awards, recognising outstanding work in non-performing industry categories. The BIB is delighted to see that Mike Armistead, who was touring here in September 2019 as a member of Leroy Troy's Hillbilly Trio, has received the award of Graphic Designer of the Year.
During the tour last year Mike came out with a stunning poster design for every gig the Trio played - one example is shown on the right, and all eleven of them can be seen on the website of the mygrassisblue.com agency, who organised the tour.
Also honoured in the Industry Awards: Milan Miller, well known in the southern part of this island as a visitor, is now Songwriter of the Year. His single 'Walking home to Wexford', recorded with Tim O'Brien, was released in July.
Labels: Artwork, Awards, IBMA, Songwriting, Visiting bands
