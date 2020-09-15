'Many moons ago' from Danny Burns; features Sarah Jarosz
25 Aug., the Bonfire Music Group in Nashville, TN, announce that Danny Burns (raised in Co. Donegal) releases today 'Many moons ago', the first single from his next album, due to appear early in 2021. The track features Sarah Jarosz on vocals and octave mandolin. An official video is on YouTube.
The song commemorates the 'Great Gift' from the Haudenosaunee tribes to the Irish during the great famine, in return for which Ireland has given support for Covid-19 treatment in First Nations Territory this year. More details are on the Bonfire press release.
