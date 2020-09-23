23 September 2020

Learn Monroe-style mandolin with Chris Henry

For serious students of the music of the Father of Bluegrass, a comprehensive, deep, and intense online learning experience is offered by Chris Henry in his Monroe style mandolin improvising course. Chris put a brief introductory video on YouTube at the end of July; this is now incorporated in a twelve-and-a-half-minute video, half of which explains and introduces the course, with the rest composed of snippets and examples from various lessons. 

The full cost will be $250 for the twelve-week course, but it can now be booked for $199. More details are in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today, which also includes the longer introductory video.

Labels: , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 12:48 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a comment

<< Home